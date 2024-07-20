Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $17,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSL opened at $417.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.56. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

