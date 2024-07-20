Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires 18,700 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in AerCap by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

