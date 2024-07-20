Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires 85,838 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 118.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,838 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,714. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

