Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,686 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $24.55 on Friday, reaching $257.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,501,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,056 shares of company stock valued at $64,899,898. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

