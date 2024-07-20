Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.09% of A. O. Smith worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 12.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NYSE AOS traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,344. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

