Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Decreases Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,624 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction comprises approximately 0.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 1.42% of Granite Construction worth $35,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,154 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 809,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 71,099 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.55. 636,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

