Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 147.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BDX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.74. 1,075,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,397. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

