Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 2.9 %

CB traded down $7.79 on Friday, hitting $259.88. 2,759,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $194.37 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.65.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

