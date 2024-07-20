Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 140.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.91. 762,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,141. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

