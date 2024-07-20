Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 674,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529,908 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $143,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $325,147,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 54.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,650,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,899,000 after acquiring an additional 934,935 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

LHX stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $242.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

