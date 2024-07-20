Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases 43,065 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,065 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after buying an additional 180,355 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 149,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 164,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $4.98 on Friday, reaching $121.03. The stock had a trading volume of 989,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

