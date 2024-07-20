Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Gartner by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.64 and its 200-day moving average is $452.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.50.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
