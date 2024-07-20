Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Gartner by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.64 and its 200-day moving average is $452.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.50.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

