Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.3% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.12% of Crown Castle worth $52,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after buying an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $581,503,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,553,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,561,000 after purchasing an additional 639,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,313,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,992. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

