Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Align Technology stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.60. The stock had a trading volume of 682,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

