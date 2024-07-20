Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Down 5.4%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65. 60,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 132,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mondee from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondee in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mondee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondee by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

