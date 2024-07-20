Monero (XMR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.23 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $163.00 or 0.00245266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and $79.23 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,463.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.01 or 0.00586853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00109374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00050120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00070877 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars.

