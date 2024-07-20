Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,174.41

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,174.41 ($15.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,182.38 ($15.33). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,176 ($15.25), with a volume of 580,458 shares.

Monks Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 116,600.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Get Monks alerts:

Monks Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Monks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Monks Company Profile

In other news, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.51), for a total transaction of £7,273.50 ($9,432.63). In other news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £10,001.25 ($12,970.11). Also, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.51), for a total value of £7,273.50 ($9,432.63). Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.