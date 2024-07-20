Morgan Stanley Increases Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $40.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.58.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Global-E Online by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
