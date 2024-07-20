Morgan Stanley Lowers Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $153.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.31.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

