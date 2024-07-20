Motco Acquires 213 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Motco lifted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Veralto were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,700,000 after buying an additional 617,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Shares of VLTO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

