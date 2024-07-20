Motco Acquires 355 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Motco increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,834,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

