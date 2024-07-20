Motco Buys 381 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Motco raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF remained flat at $49.59 during midday trading on Friday. 279,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $50.75.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

