Motco Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Motco lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Equinix were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,224,000 after acquiring an additional 213,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 830,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $786.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $771.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.38.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

