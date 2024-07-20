Motco Invests $39,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 1.0 %

SHYF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 991,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $404.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,178.00 and a beta of 1.66.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

