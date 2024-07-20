Motco Makes New $106,000 Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Motco bought a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 324,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $5.61 on Friday, reaching $107.94. 314,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,823. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

