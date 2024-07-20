Motco Purchases 5,447 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Motco lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 159.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,902,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,118,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock worth $1,089,448,152. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

