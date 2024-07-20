Motco Takes $324,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.46. 1,141,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $206.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.72. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.