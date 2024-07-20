Motco Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Motco purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,236. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

