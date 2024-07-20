Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 849,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,762,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

