Nano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.94 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $132.59 million and $1.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.51 or 0.00593479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00110074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.00243849 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00071119 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.