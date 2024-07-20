Nano (XNO) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $133.34 million and $1.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,693.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.11 or 0.00586432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00109754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00035411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00244502 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00070700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

