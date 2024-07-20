Nano (XNO) Tops One Day Volume of $2.29 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $132.88 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,034.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.50 or 0.00588311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00109243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00035733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.00243755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00071030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.