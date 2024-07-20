Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $613,683.36 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,089.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32.

On Monday, April 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $380,383.76.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $233,201.76.

Natera Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 146,670 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Natera by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,920 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

