National Bank Financial Upgrades StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) to “Strong-Buy”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

StorageVault Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.00. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$5.69.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$71.39 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.66%. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.