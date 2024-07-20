Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0487 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $25,784.84 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009694 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

