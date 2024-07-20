Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0501 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,116.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00077480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009615 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.