Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Up 3.1%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90. 650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.
Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.
