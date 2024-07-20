NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 23,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 162,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 277.71% and a negative net margin of 343.55%.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.