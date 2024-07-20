Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Down 4.3%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Nexi Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

About Nexi

(Get Free Report)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.