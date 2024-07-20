Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Down 4.3%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
