NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 633.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,899 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. 7,752,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,420. The company has a market capitalization of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

