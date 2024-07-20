NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Up 1%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.13 and last traded at $71.59. Approximately 1,890,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,718,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

