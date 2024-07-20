NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.60. Approximately 2,661,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,273,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

