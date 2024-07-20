Node AI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.21 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges. Node AI has a market capitalization of $86.21 million and $1.55 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Node AI

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 95,103,911.66023931 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.93635749 USD and is up 12.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,376,950.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

