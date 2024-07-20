North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.60.

Get North West alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NWC

North West Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of North West stock opened at C$44.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. North West has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$44.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.01). North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of C$617.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North West will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North West Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. North West’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Insider Transactions at North West

In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. In other news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total transaction of C$32,704.88. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. Insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $497,015 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.