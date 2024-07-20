Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after buying an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $108,369,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $97,866,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $83,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.94. 720,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,277. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

