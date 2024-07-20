Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Novartis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.13. 1,683,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $112.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

