NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $16.00 at Susquehanna

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

NU has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. NU has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $3,021,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in NU by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

