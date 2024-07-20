Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 86.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Nucor by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.50. 1,564,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,451. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.07. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

