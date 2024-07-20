NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 4.6%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 2,944,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,869,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Down 12.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 244.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

