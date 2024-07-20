Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Raised to “Hold” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$69.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.18. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$64.89 and a 52-week high of C$92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of C$7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.593642 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
